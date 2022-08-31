I threw Maniac Mansion in there for fun, as I am also a big fan of LucasFilm(Arts) games. Looking for any other suggestions.This is done using a Machine Learning platform called Stable Diffusion with Image-to-Image. You basically provide an image and a description, and the model will produce a result. You can then fine tune the result by feeding it back into the input, update you description as necessary, and repeat as many times you like. There are a lot of parameters that can be changed to influence your result. I also upscaled the images using AI and for the Passionate Patti Picture I ran it through GFPGAN which makes faces look more realistic. You need a decent GPU for quick results.Here's a bonus image from Betrayed Alliance:If anyone has any requests let me know, I love this stuff. It's not limited to this style either. It can do painted, pencil sketch, 3d rendered, other styles I haven't thought of.