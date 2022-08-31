« previous next »
Offline cosmicr

Playing around with AI Image Conversion on Sierra titles
« on: August 31, 2022, 02:48:07 AM »
I've been having a blast converting Sierra images to modern art pieces using AI.

See below some examples:














I have found that it works best for fantasy style scenes and landscapes. Luckily, a lot of sierra games feature these!

Offline ZvikaZ

Re: Playing around with AI Image Conversion on Sierra titles
« Reply #1 on: August 31, 2022, 04:26:39 PM »
That looks amazing!

Can you further explain how did you do that?

What are your next plans?
Offline Kawa

Re: Playing around with AI Image Conversion on Sierra titles
« Reply #2 on: August 31, 2022, 06:45:08 PM »
You are aware, of course, that Maniac Mansion was not a Sierra game? 😸
Offline MusicallyInspired

Re: Playing around with AI Image Conversion on Sierra titles
« Reply #3 on: August 31, 2022, 07:27:40 PM »
I'd love to know how this was done!
Offline cosmicr

Re: Playing around with AI Image Conversion on Sierra titles
« Reply #4 on: September 01, 2022, 01:55:26 AM »
I threw Maniac Mansion in there for fun, as I am also a big fan of LucasFilm(Arts) games.  Looking for any other suggestions.

This is done using a Machine Learning platform called Stable Diffusion with Image-to-Image. You basically provide an image and a description, and the model will produce a result. You can then fine tune the result by feeding it back into the input, update you description as necessary, and repeat as many times you like. There are a lot of parameters that can be changed to influence your result. I also upscaled the images using AI and for the Passionate Patti Picture I ran it through GFPGAN which makes faces look more realistic. You need a decent GPU for quick results.

Here's a bonus image from Betrayed Alliance:


If anyone has any requests let me know, I love this stuff. It's not limited to this style either. It can do painted, pencil sketch, 3d rendered, other styles I haven't thought of.
Offline Collector

Re: Playing around with AI Image Conversion on Sierra titles
« Reply #5 on: September 01, 2022, 06:39:27 AM »
You could try the pics from KQ4 for a possible VGA conversion.
Offline doomlazer

Re: Playing around with AI Image Conversion on Sierra titles
« Reply #6 on: September 01, 2022, 02:33:18 PM »
I like that skeleton Sludge pic and the skull cave turned out well.

How close can you get to the KQ4 box art if you start with Rosella, the Unicorn and Goons on the path to the castle?

Offline Doan Sephim

Re: Playing around with AI Image Conversion on Sierra titles
« Reply #7 on: September 01, 2022, 03:08:56 PM »
Wow! Didn't expect to see a rendering from my game on here! Really cool stuff and thanks for sharing it. I really dig the KQ 4 one at the top, too
Offline Cloudee1

Re: Playing around with AI Image Conversion on Sierra titles
« Reply #8 on: September 01, 2022, 03:57:25 PM »
Those are absolutely exceptional.
Offline Kawa

Re: Playing around with AI Image Conversion on Sierra titles
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:14:15 PM »
I figured I'd throw my own cowboy hat in the ring.

